  • Former Wallabies star James O'Connor signs for Crusaders in Super Rugby

Published 06:28 IST, October 4th 2024

Former Wallabies star James O'Connor signs for Crusaders in Super Rugby

Former Wallabies playmaker James O'Connor has signed to play for Christchurch-based Super Rugby team the Crusaders on a one-year contract. O'Connor also brings a wealth of Super Rugby experience, having played 127 matches for the Queensland Reds, Western Force and Melbourne Rebels.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
James O’Connor
Australia’s James O’Connor, right, is tackled by Argentina’s Emiliano Boffelli, during their Rugby Championship match at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina | Image: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File
06:28 IST, October 4th 2024