Former Wallabies star James O'Connor signs for Crusaders in Super Rugby
Former Wallabies playmaker James O'Connor has signed to play for Christchurch-based Super Rugby team the Crusaders on a one-year contract. O'Connor also brings a wealth of Super Rugby experience, having played 127 matches for the Queensland Reds, Western Force and Melbourne Rebels.
Australia’s James O’Connor, right, is tackled by Argentina’s Emiliano Boffelli, during their Rugby Championship match at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan, Argentina | Image: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File
