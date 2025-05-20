12th Team in Formula 1? Ex-Force India and Alpine Team Principal Working on New Team - And Even Has Backing of a Car Manufacturer

The subject of adding new teams to the sport of Formula 1 has always been a tricky topic to navigate - fans would like for more teams and drivers to get a shot, whereas teams are keen to not split the revenue pot and add teams that may not bring much value to the sport.

But it is worth noting that the current Concorde Agreement between Formula 1 Management, the FIA and the teams does have room for 12 teams to be a part of the grid.

An 11th team in Cadillac will be joining the series come the 2026 season - but is that going to be the last new team to enter the series.

If a former Alpine, Aston Martin and Force India executive is to have his way, then it may very well become a reality sooner rather than later.

Otmar Szafauner Eyes F1 Return

Otmar Szafnauer, who was team principal of Force India, Aston Martin and later Alpine, is in talks to start up what could be F1's 12th team.

“The finances are in place. What I can tell you is that the financiers are serious people and they have the financial wherewithal to be able to fund a Formula 1 team. The car manufacturer that also wants to join Formula 1's in place,” he told The Race on a podcast.

He said that the work to building the new team is underway - and now it is all about timing.

"It's just a matter of the timing being right to actually get the opportunity to start the 12th team. And perhaps in the near future, there might be some for sale."

Will F1 Welcome a 12th Team?

Of course, the main headache would be convincing F1 and the FIA that another team would be smart business.

Cadillac, it is worth noting, needed to do a lot to convince F1 to greenlight their inclusion - and this included cutting ties with Andretti Motorsport, the original backers of the team.