20-year-old Isack Hadjar To Fill Lawson's Seat At Formula 1 Team RB For 2025 Season

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar of France prepares during the first free practice ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina Circuit | Image: AP Photo

Racing Bulls, the junior Formula 1 team of Red Bull, announced Friday it has signed 20-year-old driver Isack Hadjar for next season.

The Frenchman will team up with Yuki Tsunoda at RB after filling the seat left vacant by new Red Bull driver Liam Lawson.

The announcement made by RB came a day after Red Bull promoted Lawson to drive alongside world champion Max Verstappen.

Hadjar finished runner-up in the F2 feeder series this season.

He told the RB website that he will look forward to the “huge learning curve” ahead of him.

“I feel like I’m stepping into a whole new universe, driving a much faster car and racing with the best drivers in the world,” he said. “It’ll be a huge learning curve, but I’m ready to work hard and do the best I can for the team.”