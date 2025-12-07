Abu Dhabi GP Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Title-Decider Formula 1 Race Live In India?

F1 drivers pose for a group picture ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE | Image: AP

It is time for a dramatic showdown at the Yas Marina Circuit as the three-way finale will be underway in Abu Dhabi. A thrilling battle between three of the leading drivers in the standings will ensue, with the race winner becoming the world champion.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren F1's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are locked in for a battle which will determine the new Formula 1 driver's championship. Expect a dramatic finale in the upcoming F1 race as the championship is on the line.

Three-Way Battle In Place For Season-Ending F1 Race In Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen's late surge in the season has kept him in the running for his fifth consecutive world title. He grabbed a pole with a solid lap time of 1:22.207.

The pole spot gives Verstappen a clinical advantage as Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit is a notorious track and is difficult to overtake.

Max will push for glory and will not miss a step in the competition as he aims for another win.

McLaren Racing's Lando Norris is currently the championship leader and has a 12-point lead over Max Verstappen in the standings.

A podium finish will help him secure the World Title, irrespective of Verstappen's result. But it will be a challenge for Norris to remain in the top spot, given that Verstappen is at pole.

Oscar Piastri, the second McLaren Driver, is also in the running for the F1 drivers' championship title. He has been the dark horse and has a mathematical chance to win that title.

His performance in the qualifying race displayed grit as he finished 0.230 seconds off Verstappen, showing he is ready to fight.

Abu Dhabi GP Main Race, Formula 1 Live Streaming

When Will The F1 Abu Dhabi GP Main Race Take Place?

The F1 Abu Dhabi GP Main Race will take place on Sunday, December 07, 2025.

At What Time Does The F1 Abu Dhabi GP Main Race Take Place?

The F1 Abu Dhabi GP Main Race will kick off at 06:30 PM IST.

Where Will The F1 Abu Dhabi GP Main Race Take Place?

The F1 Abu Dhabi GP Main Race will take place at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

How To Watch The F1 Abu Dhabi GP Main Race live on TV?

Unfortunately, the F1 Abu Dhabi GP Main Race will not have a live telecast in India.

How To Watch The F1 Abu Dhabi GP Main Race Live Streaming?