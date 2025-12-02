Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Here's What Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Max Verstappen Need To Do To Win F1 Drivers' Championship Title?

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: In the recently concluded Qatar Grand Prix of the 2025 Formula One season, Max Verstappen of Red Bull stormed to victory at the Losail Circuit with a commanding performance, securing the maximum 25 points.

Oscar Piastri, driving for McLaren, crossed the line in second place, keeping his championship hopes alive. However, his teammate Lando Norris saw his own title run placed in jeopardy after finishing fourth in the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, November 30.

McLaren's Lando Norris Leads 2025 Drivers’ Championship

As things stand in the 2025 Drivers’ Championship, Norris remains at the top with 408 points. Verstappen follows closely in second with 396, leaving just a 12-point gap between the two. Piastri is still in contention, sitting third with 392 points, only four points behind Verstappen. Yet, the Australian’s fate hinges heavily on both his teammates and Verstappen’s performances, which will ultimately determine whether he can seize the crown.

Here's How Norris, Piastri, Verstappen Can Win The Championship In F1 2025

For Norris, the path to the championship is straightforward: a podium finish in Abu Dhabi would secure the title without relying on his rivals’ results. Even if he fails to finish in the top three, as long as he crosses the line ahead of Verstappen and Piastri, the British driver will clinch the championship.

Verstappen’s clearest route to glory is equally defined. The Dutchman must win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix while Norris finishes fourth or lower. Should Verstappen fail to take victory, he would still need to establish a 13-point margin over Norris to secure the silverware.