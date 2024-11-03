Published 14:48 IST, November 3rd 2024
Argentines flocking to watch F1 driver Colapinto at Brazilian GP
Thanks to Franco Colapinto, Spanish can be heard all over the Brazilian Grand Prix. That's because thousands of Argentines have flocked to Interlagos to cheer their newest sports star in Formula 1. The charismatic Colapinto finished the Mexican GP last weekend in 12th position.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Argentine's are going to Interlagos to watch Franco Colapinto | Image: AP
