Austrian GP 2025: Why Weather Will Hand McLaren A Huge Advantage in Upcoming Formula 1 Race

The next Formula 1 race for the 2025 season is set to take place in Austria. This is the home race of the Red Bull Racing F1 team and they have largely fared well in the Red Bull Ring. However, they do not have the strongest car this season - that honour belongs to McLaren, and it has placed their drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the thick of an intra-team title battle.

And if fans were hoping for good news for Max Verstappen and Red Bull at the Austrian GP 2025, there is a bit of news coming in that could derail their attempts at getting a race win.

Weather Favours McLaren Drivers

The weather prediction for the race weekend sees temperatures reaching the 30 degree celsius mark, meaning track side temperatures will be around the 50 degree celsius mark.

This works well for the McLaren cars, as they have often worked better in extreme heat due to the car's tendency to take good care of the tyres and not overheat them.

Other teams including Red Bull and Ferrari struggle with this, as do Mercedes - meaning the race for a win could well be a straight shootout between Norris and Piastri.

Mercedes Also Likely to Struggle

Mercedes actually had an excellent result in the last F1 race that took place in Canada, as George Russell won the race and Kimi Antonelli took third - his maiden F1 podium finish.

However, the win owed a lot to the cooler temperatures in Montreal as well as the track being smoother, which did not add much pressure on the tyres.