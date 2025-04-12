Bahrain GP 2025: Lando Norris Blasts McLaren's F1 Rivals, Tells Red Bull to 'Build a Better Car'

McLaren driver Lando Norris has slammed the Formula 1 team's rivals, primarily Red Bull, for trying to stir up speculation over a viral video that appeared to show their rear wing flexing more than normal.

The video, which has been viewed by many inside the F1 paddock as well and was reposted by Max Verstappen's father Jos, has raised speculations over the legality of McLaren's car.

F1 regulations police the amount certain parts of the car can flex, but it is worth noting that the McLaren has passed all tests so far.

ALSO READ | McLaren Tipped for Huge Advantage as F1 Tyre Manufacturer Make Big 'Degradation' Claims

Norris Defends McLaren's 2025 Car

And that is what has led Norris to ask teams to focus on themselves instead of on the constructor's champions.

"We're all fully within the rules. We're doing a good job. Red Bull have had plenty of time to do the same thing as us and they're not. It is more that they should do a better job rather than keep complaining about things," Norris said.

Norris further questioned whether fans were really seeing just the wing flex or if the manner in which the McLaren car moves make the wing seem like it flexes more.

"How do they know it's the rear wing that's flexing? They don't, it could be the whole car. So people can just come up with what they want but really they have absolutely no idea."

McLaren Unlikely to Lose Pace?

Norris also raised another valid point - that the last time the FIA revised rules around the wings, it did not affect McLaren in the least.

"We respect the FIA doing what they're doing and we're happy that they keep trying to correct things because we don't want anyone outside of those rules, but the last ones didn't affect us. I don't know if the new ones will or not but there are plenty of things that Red Bull do that also push the limits just as much."