Published 02:36 IST, July 6th 2024

Brad Pitt's movie about Formula 1 will simply be called 'F1'

Brad Pitt's movie about Formula 1 coming to cinemas next year will simply be called “F1,” the racing series said Friday. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the project, which collected footage at several F1 circuits around the world this year and last.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
