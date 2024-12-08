Published 21:03 IST, December 8th 2024
Victory For Lando Norris At Abu Dhabi GP! McLaren Win 1st Constructors Title Of The 21st Century
Lando Norris has claimed victory at the Abu Dhabi GP. Norris' win has helped McLaren secure their first F1 Constructors Championship title since 1998.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi | Image: AP Photo
Lando Norris has claimed victory on F1's season-ending race, the Abu Dhabi GP. Norris' win has helped McLaren secure their first F1 Constructors Championship title since 1998, marking their first in the 21st century. Ferrari finished with a double podium as Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc stood at the number two and three spot at the Yas Marina Circuit.
With that, the F1's dramatic 2024 season has come to an end.
More To Follow…
Updated 21:04 IST, December 8th 2024