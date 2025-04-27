'We Are Going To Push': Charles Leclerc Remains Hopeful Of Salvaging 2025 F1 Season After Disappointing Start

Ferrari have had a disappointing start to the 2025 season, something which a lot of fans did not expect. Fans had high expectations from Ferrari ahead of the 2025 Formula One season especially with the fact that Ferrari had signed 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. Despite the power-duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc driving for the Italian team, Ferrari have fallen down the order and are not able to compete with the other top table teams such as McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc Remains Hopeful Of Ferrari's Chances In 2025

The 2025 season of Formula One has not started the way Scuderia Ferrari were hoping with them currently fourth in the Constructors Championship. Despite falling behind in the standings, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc remains hopeful to salvage the season for his team.

“For it to be a missed opportunity, there needs to be an opportunity at one point. For now, we haven't been at the level where we want to be from the beginning of the season. It’s still a long season, and we shouldn't give up. We are going to push until the very end.

"But I think one can go with the other as well. We very often say, ‘let's switch to next year's car straight away’. These kind of things, more and more with the new structures in F1, they can go parallel to one another. I don’t think you can be extreme in one way or the other,” said Charles Leclerc about Ferrari and the remainder of their F1 season.

Charles Leclerc Dominating Lewis Hamilton In Equal Machinery

Charles Leclerc has been dominating his teammate Lewis Hamilton in the 2025 season. Out of the 78 points that Ferrari currently has, 47 of those have been scored by Charles Leclerc. Charles Leclerc is also the only Ferrari driver this season to get a podium position.