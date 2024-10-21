Published 23:41 IST, October 21st 2024
Circuit of the Americas is fined nearly $550K after fans invade the track at the US Grand Prix
The governing body for Formula 1 fined the organizers of the United States Grand Prix nearly $550,000 after a group of spectators invaded the track at the Circuit of the Americas while cars were still finishing their cooldown lap following Sunday's race.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrating respectively behind winner Charles Leclerc in the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas | Image: AP
