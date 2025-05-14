F1 2026 Rules 'Scary' But There is 'Flexibility For Innovation' and Different Approaches: Aston Martin's Adrian Newey

Formula 1 is heading for a massive rule change in the 2026 season, just 4 years after the last rule change came about in the 2022 season.

The 2022 rule change was largely driven from an aerodynamic perspective, as the engine development was frozen and they did not change much unless absolutely necessary.

The rule change in 2026 is much bigger in scope - yet there was a criticism that the upcoming regulations were far too prescriptive.

However, that is not an opinion that is shared by Aston Martin's managing technical partner Adrian Newey, who has been a part of F1 for decades.

Newey Sees Scope in New Regulations

Newey, who left Red Bull Racing to join the Aston Martin F1 team from the 2025 season onwards, believes he sees scope for flexibility and unique approaches in the new regulations.

"My thoughts on the '26 regulations are similar to what my thoughts were about the big regulation change for 2022: initially thinking the regulations were so prescriptive that there wasn't much left here [for a designer], but then you start to drill into the detail and realise there's more flexibility for innovation and different approaches than first meets the eye," Newey told the Aston Martin website.

He also shared his thoughts on another key aspect of the rule changes, something he described as ‘slightly scary’.

Integrated Power Unit and Chassis Regulation Changes

That is because, for the first time in a long time, both the power unit and chassis regulations will see a huge change.

"For the first time I can remember, we've got both the chassis regulations and power unit regulations changing at the same time. This is... interesting... and slightly scary. Both the new aerodynamic rules and the PU regulations present opportunities."