Williams driver Alexander Albon, of Thailand, talks with the news media ahead of the Miami Formula One Grand Prix in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP

Advertisement

Formula One driver Alex Albon has ended speculation about his future by signing a multiyear contract extension with Williams.

The F1 team made the announcement on Wednesday, ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Advertisement

The British-born Thai driver had been linked with moves to both Red Bull and Mercedes. He was under contract at Williams through 2025.

Williams said the new deal will keep Albon at the team “into the new era of Formula 1 regulations,” which kick off in 2026. It did not give more details.

Advertisement

“I am incredibly happy to be remaining with Williams Racing and to continue working with such a talented and dedicated team of people," Albon said in a press release.

The 28-year-old Albon is in his third consecutive season with Williams. He has yet to score a point this year.

Advertisement

“It has been a difficult start to the year but since joining Williams we have made significant progress together and I have seen the huge changes happening behind the scenes to take us back to the front of the grid," he said.

Albon started his career in 2019 with Red Bull’s junior team but was dropped by Red Bull in 2020. Albon last season scored 27 points to help Williams finish seventh in the constructors’ championship, the team’s best result in six years.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to secure Alex’s long-term future with Williams Racing,” said Williams team principal James Vowles. "He has exceptional talent, technical input and dedication to the cause and this is a huge vote of confidence in Williams and the journey back to competitiveness that we are on.”

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is on Sunday.