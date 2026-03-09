F1 Driver Max Verstappen Signs On for Iconic Nürburgring 24‑Hour Race To Check off A Mission From Bucket‑List

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands walks down the F1 Paddock ahead of the first practice session for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne | Image: AP

NÜRBURG, Germany — Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is taking on a “bucket list” challenge as he prepares to tackle his first 24-hour sportscar race at the historic Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.

Verstappen and his sportscar racing team said Monday that he plans to take on the storied endurance race in May, sharing a Red Bull -liveried Mercedes-AMG GT3 car with teammates Daniel Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer.

“The Nürburgring Nordschleife is a special place. There’s no other track like it," Verstappen said. “The 24h Nürburgring is a race that’s been on my bucket list for a long time, so I’m really thrilled we can make it happen now.”

Running nearly 13 miles (20.8 kilometres) through wooded German hills, with more than 150 corners and barriers often close to the track, the Nordschleife layout at the Nürburgring is known for high-risk thrills. F1 hasn't used it since 1976, when then-reigning champion Niki Lauda suffered severe burns in a crash.

Verstappen made his debut at the circuit in September in a slower GT4-specification car in a four-hour race which served as his test to get a full permit to race faster cars on the circuit. He returned and won another race in a GT3 Ferrari later that month.

