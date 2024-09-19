sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:25 IST, September 19th 2024

F1 legend Mika Hakkinen opens karting track in Chennai

Double Formula 1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen on Thursday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Madras International Karting Arena (M.I.K.A.) here on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by India’s two former F1 drivers, Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
