F1 legend Mika Hakkinen opens karting track in Chennai
Double Formula 1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen on Thursday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Madras International Karting Arena (M.I.K.A.) here on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by India’s two former F1 drivers, Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mika Hakkinen | Image: www.planetf1.com/
