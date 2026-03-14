F1 Poised To Call Off Bahrain, Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Amid War In Middle East : Report

Tensions in the Middle East have continued to disrupt normal lives as several people have lost their lives in the conflict in the last few days. Iran has struck various Gulf countries in retaliation after the US and Iran launched an attack on February 28.

Formula One Set To Cancel Bahrain & Saudi Arabia GP

The conflict in the Middle East is now also set to affect Formula One as it stands. F1 is all set to cancel both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, keeping in view the ongoing situation in the concerned area. The Bahrain GP was scheduled to be staged on April 12, followed by the Saudi Arabian GP in Jeddah a week later.

F1 is yet to confirm any development, but an announcement is imminent and could arrive by the weekend. F1 is all set to take a massive financial hit to the tune of more than £100 million in revenue since both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia contribute to the highest hosting fees among all the races.

With less than a month left for the Bahrain GP, handling the logistics would be a massive task for Formula One, and thus, the races need to be cancelled. F1 had thought of alternative venues with the likes of Portimao in Portugal, Imola in Italy or Istanbul Park in Turkey, but time has proved to be a constraint. This will allow all the drivers to have a prolonged break as there will be a five-week gap between the Japan GP and the Miami Grand Prix. This season will also have 22 races instead of 24.

Advertisement

Mercedes Continues To Dominate F1 Season

George Russell of Mercedes won the Sprint Race at the Chinese Grand Prix, stamping his dominance once again. Russell started the season in a grand manner, claiming the Australian GP. Ferrari took the 2nd and 3rd position with both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton showing some rapid improvements over last season.

Reigning champion Lando Norris finished 4th in the Chinese GP Sprint and it remains to be seen how the qualifying for the main race shapes up later on Saturday.