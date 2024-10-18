Published 22:36 IST, October 18th 2024
F1 season resumes in Austin with McLaren's Lando Norris in hot pursuit of Red Bull's Max Verstappen
The series returns from a month-long autumn break at the United States Grand Prix with the Dutch driver still leading the championship, but his car has gone backward in terms of performance and results while McLaren's Lando Norris pulls ever closer in the title chase.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
McLaren driver Lando Norris, of Britain, responds to a question during a news conference for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. | Image: AP Photo
