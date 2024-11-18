Published 20:29 IST, November 18th 2024
F1 To Move Canadian Grand Prix Slot On Calendar In Drive To Cut Travel
In an attempt to reduce travel and its environmental impact, Formula 1 will relocate the Canadian Grand Prix to a new May date starting in 2026. The race in Montreal, which currently takes place in June, will now take place "the third or fourth weekend in May each year."
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, goes through the final chicane during practice for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal | Image: AP Photo
