Former Formula 1 Team Owner Eddie Jordan Reveals “Quite Aggressive” Cancer Diagnosis

Eddie Jordan, former Formula One driver and team owner, listens during a press conference during a Moscow City Racing 2013 along the Moscow Kremlin, in Moscow | Image: AP Photo

Ex-Formula 1 team owner and media personality Eddie Jordan says he has been treated for “quite aggressive” cancer.

Speaking on the “Formula For Success” podcast which he hosts with former driver David Coulthard, Jordan said he was diagnosed this year and urged listeners to seek medical advice for any health concerns.

“Way back in March and April I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive,” Jordan said.

In response to comments from Coulthard regarding chemotherapy, Jordan added: “Some very dark days in there, but we pulled out of it, thankfully.”

Irish businessman Jordan operated his own racing team in lower-level series before moving up to F1 in 1991, giving future seven-time champion Michael Schumacher his first race that year.

Other drivers over the years included Damon Hill, who won the 1996 championship with Williams, future Ferrari driver Rubens Barrichello and Heinz-Harald Frentzen, who was third in the championship for Jordan in 1999.

Jordan Grand Prix won four races before Jordan sold the team in 2005. Following more sales and name changes since then, the team competes as Aston Martin.