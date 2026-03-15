Formula 1 Confirms 2026 Calendar Shake-Up With Cancellation Of Bahrain & Saudi Arabia GP Amid Iran War

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain crosses the finish line and wins the Sprint Race of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai | Image: Pool AP

Formula 1 has announced that the upcoming races in Bahrain and Saudi ArabianG will not take place in April as originally scheduled due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

"The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April. Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, the Grand Prix, alongside F2, F3, and F1 Academy rounds, will not take place as scheduled. While alternatives were considered, no substitutions will be made in April," Formula 1 wrote on X.

The Bahrain GP was scheduled to take place on April 12 at the Bahrain International Circuit, whereas the Saudi Arabian GP was to be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 19.

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Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said, "While this was a difficult decision to take, it is unfortunately the right one at this stage considering the current situation in the Middle East.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the FIA as well as our incredible promoters for their support and total understanding, as they were looking forward to hosting us with their usual energy and passion. We cannot wait to be back with them as soon as the circumstances allow us to do so," according to Formula 1.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President, said, "The FIA will always place the safety and well-being of our community and colleagues first. After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind. We continue to hope for calm, safety and a swift return to stability in the region, and my thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events.

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“Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow. My sincere thanks to the promoters, our partners, and our colleagues across the championship for the collaborative and constructive approach that has led to this decision.”

Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive of the Bahrain International Circuit, said, “We fully support the decision by Formula 1, and we are grateful to them and to the FIA for their support and enduring partnership. We look forward to welcoming fans from all around the world back to Bahrain when F1 returns. On behalf of all of us at BIC, I take this opportunity to offer our sincere thanks to all those in the F1 community who have taken the time to send us messages of support.”

The developments follow amid heightened tensions in West Asia as military operations and retaliatory actions involving Iran, the United States and Israel continue to escalate across the region, following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel on February 28.

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The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic. In retaliation, Tehran launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries and Israeli assets across the region.