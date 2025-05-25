Formula 1 Design Genius Adrian Newey Makes Shock Claim, Says This Current Driver is 'Better Than People Give Him Credit For'

In Formula 1, it is usually the drivers who are the biggest superstars - unless you happen to be design legend Adrian Newey, who commands the respect of F1's massive global fanbase.

Newey's extensive F1 career has seen him win world titles with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull - and he is now working for the Aston Martin F1 team.

Given Newey's best work comes during a regulation change time and there is a huge change in car regulations coming in 2026, it is easy to understand why many fans are optimistic.

And Newey was seen publicly working for the team for the first time in the Monaco GP 2025, while also interacting with members of the media at the Monte Carlo paddock.

ALSO READ | Why Kush Maini's F2 Sprint Win is a Positive Sign for Eventual F1 Dream

Adrian Newey Praises Aston Martin Driver

One of the more eyebrow-raising things he said involved Aston Martin's Lance Stroll - who many believe gets a free seat mainly because his father Lawrence owns the team.

Newey defended the Canadian, saying he gets a ‘bad rap’ while saying that anyone driving at this level has earned their spot.

“Lance, I think, has an unfairly bad rap. When you compare him against team-mates he's been up against – Checo (Sergio Perez), Nico Hulkenberg, Sebastian (Vettel) and now Fernando (Alonso) – then he's been right there. Any driver who gets to Formula 1 is clearly very good, but I think Lance is much better than people give him credit for,” he told the media.

It may well be a case of Newey toeing the company line, as Stroll's F1 career consists of a handful of podiums, one pole position and 0 race wins.

'Excited to Work With Alonso'

However, Newey was effusive in his praise for Stroll's teammate - two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

"Fernando, he's such a cool character. He's been an enemy for many years, along with Lewis [Hamilton]. I think I've said before that you can only work with so many drivers, but two drivers I always wanted – the brothers from the modern era that I felt I would enjoy working with – were Lewis and Fernando, and I couldn't work with both, so at least I've got one of them."