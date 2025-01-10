Formula 1 Team BWT Alpine Sign 21-year-old Argentine Driver Franco Colapinto As Reserve Driver

Williams driver Franco Colapinto of Argentina attends a news conference ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi | Image: AP Photo

Franco Colapinto has joined Formula 1 team Alpine as a reserve driver for this year after racing for Williams in 2024.

The 21-year-old Argentinian signed a multi-year deal with Alpine, which earlier promoted Jack Doohan to team with Pierre Gasly for the upcoming season.

Colapinto finished 2024 with five points after replacing Logan Sargeant in August.