Published 02:34 IST, July 6th 2024

German investigators detain third suspect in attempted blackmail of former Formula 1 driver's family

German investigators said Friday they have arrested a third suspect in an attempt to blackmail the family of former Formula 1 racing driver Michael Schumacher. The 52-year-old man had worked for the family as a security officer.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher announces his retirement from Formula One during a press conference at the Suzuka Circuit venue for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, Japan, Oct. 4, 2012. | Image: AP
