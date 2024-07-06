Published 02:34 IST, July 6th 2024
German investigators detain third suspect in attempted blackmail of former Formula 1 driver's family
German investigators said Friday they have arrested a third suspect in an attempt to blackmail the family of former Formula 1 racing driver Michael Schumacher. The 52-year-old man had worked for the family as a security officer.
Michael Schumacher announces his retirement from Formula One during a press conference at the Suzuka Circuit venue for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, Japan, Oct. 4, 2012. | Image: AP
