India To Have F1 Race In 2027? Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Offers Huge Positive Update

It used to be a happy hunting ground for Formula One at the Buddh International Circuit. But since F1 left in 2013, Formula One fans have had a dry spell of few years as India hasn't witnessed a race for the past 13 years. But F1 could see his return.

Will Formula One Return To India?

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that the Sports Ministry is working towards eliminating the obstacles, including the tax hurdles, which were central to F1's exit from the country.

“We will have an F1 race in India very soon. The target is to get a race at the Buddha International Circuit in the next three to six months. It will take another six months to work out the paperwork.”

“The government will help in getting the tax relaxations that had become a bone of contention so that it is a viable venture for the organisers. Either the tax will be removed or there will be a way to reimburse the tax to the organisers.”

Advertisement

The conflict in the Middle East hasn't impacted India and the Sports Minister further stated that three companies have already shown interest in F1.

“Given the global situation due to the ongoing Iran war, India is being seen as a safe and viable venue for sporting events, including F1. Three different companies have reached out to us and we are looking at possible options,” he said. “The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) is in talks with Formula One right now, we will be facilitators."

Advertisement