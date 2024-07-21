sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:05 IST, July 21st 2024

It’s worth push for opportunities outside Formula 1: Jehan Daruvala

It is not all doom and gloom when a racing driver doesn’t realise his dream of reaching Formula 1. Now competing in Formula E, Jehan Daruvala has made peace with fate as opportunities outside the pinnacle of motor racing are also “worth” chasing for.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jehan Daruvala
Jehan Daruvala | Image: @DaruvalaJehan/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

21:05 IST, July 21st 2024