Japanese GP: McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri Snub Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Name Team's Biggest Suzuka Challengers

Mclaren driver and F1 world championship leader Lando Norris topped free practice 1 (FP1) at the Japanese GP 2025, and his teammate Oscar Piastri was top of the time charts in free practice 2 (FP2).

However, neither of the McLaren drivers expect to be unchallenged in the race and the two drivers picked the team who could pose the biggest threat to them in the race.

Both Norris and Piastri were unanimous in their verdict that Mercedes would be the team who could be closest to them in race pace.

“I think Mercedes have looked very quick as well, just didn’t find much on the softs which I think, with this kind of session, it’s always a bit tricky to get a proper read.” Piastri said after the sessions.

While FP1 was largely incident-free, FP2 saw several disruptions and even more wind than usual, which made it harder for many teams to get a reading on where they stand.

Norris Echoes Piastri's Sentiments

But that did not stop Norris from agreeing with his teammate on who their biggest threat was - with the added caveat that he still felt McLaren had the quickest car.

"I still think we're at the top. George was very quick this morning, just as quick as us, so I think Mercedes are in a good place. I’m sure Mercedes at least, and definitely George from today’s showings, will be challenging us a bit tomorrow (in qualifying)," he said.

The pace of the Mercedes has caught both their drivers out by surprise but it does seem like they will be in the mix.

Mercedes' Good Start to 2025

The team have started the season in decent form and currently sit second in the constructor's championship, with 57 points to McLaren's 78.

Russell has bagged back-to-back podiums in the first two races whereas rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli has solidly picked up points.