Karun Chandhok Hails 'Special Day' After Driving Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull R8 At Buddh International Circuit

The former Indian Formula 1 driver added that the combination of the historic car and his home track made the experience uniquely enjoyable. "I had a wonderful time enjoying a wonderful racetrack in one of the greatest cars in F1, and I had a lot of fun. So, this was a very special day." Recently, there have been reports regarding the government considering bringing back Formula 1 to the Buddh International Circuit, almost thirteen years after the last race was held at the track. Sports Ministry sources had said earlier this month that the Formula 1 race in Greater Noida could soon make a comeback. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently visited the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, signalling potential plans to revive the Indian Grand Prix. When asked about recent media reports of reviving Formula 1 in India, Chandhok has welcomed it, describing it as an "encouraging" first step.



Speaking to ANI, Chandhok said, "It'll be wonderful to have the Indian Grand Prix back. I've only seen the media reports. It's the first step."



Chandhok added that while the initial interest is positive, several logistical and regulatory steps remain before the race can return to the Formula 1 calendar.



"Then you've got to go through the next process of the funding of it, the government legislation of it, finding a slot in the calendar, and then the infrastructure. You know, there will be a lot of upgrades that have to happen here at Booth Circuit, but it's always the first step is somebody having the will to do it. So very, very encouraged, and I would love to see the Indian Grand Prix back," Chandhok added.



Meanwhile, Arvid Lindblad, who is of Indian-origin and on his third trip to India, will headline the Red Bull Moto Jam later in the week, on March 1.



The Red Bull Moto Jam will also feature Abdo Feghali, a globally celebrated drift athlete from Lebanon and a Guinness World Record holder for the longest continuous drift (11.18 km), Aras Gibieza, a former professional bike racer who is regarded as one of the most iconic stunt bikers in the world, professional drift and stunt driver from UAE Abdulrahman Alraeesi, freestyle motocross rider Sebastian Westberg, Russian Supercross champion Roman Karymov, who is well known for his aggressive riding style and stylish tricks, and Greg Rowbottom, a UK-born freestyle motocross rider based in Spain, who is well known strong connection with crowds.



While the RB8 will be the headline act on March 1, at the India Expo Centre, the other vehicles that are tasked with enthralling motorsports fans are the BMW M3 e92, Triumph Street Triple, Land Cruiser 100, Kawasaki KX 450, and the KTM 450SX.