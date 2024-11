Kush Maini Completes Another Successful Formula 1 Test, Inches Closer To The Indian F1 Dream

India’s motorsport sensation, Kush Maini was back in action yesterday at the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. The young driver took to the track as part of his Formula 1 testing with the BWT Alpine F1 team who are coming off a double podium from the weekend’s Grand Prix at Sao Paulo. Yesterday’s test marked the fourth one for Maini in the last 6 months. He has now tested with the team in their Formula 1 car at Austria, Italy, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

The multiple-day test at Qatar’s brand-new circuit marked Maini’s first time racing on the track, where he will be back in action shortly for the last leg of his Formula 2 season.

Maini was back in his F1 car a few weeks after his test in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit where he had another stupendous showing. His consistency with the BWT Alpine F1 team car has made him a top contender for the reserve seat for the Enstone based outfit.

With three confirmed graduates into F1 from this year’s F2 class, Kush Maini could be another addition to this supremely talented pool in the near future.