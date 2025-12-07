Updated 7 December 2025 at 20:34 IST
Lando Norris Secures Maiden F1 World Championship Title in Dramatic Two-Point Finish Ahead Of Max Verstappen
Lando Norris clinched his maiden F1 World Championship at the Abu Dhabi GP, finishing third to secure the crown. Verstappen won the race, Piastri came second, but Norris’ points lead sealed his historic triumph.
Lando Norris made history at the Abu Dhabi GP as he clinched his maiden Formula 1 World Driver's Championship title. The McLaren F1 driver finished third in the race, and it was enough for him to secure the world championship title.
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen finished first to gain 25 points in the race. But Norris' third-place finish did not help him secure a fifth consecutive world driver's championship title. Lando's teammate Oscar Piastri finished second in the Abu Dhabi GP at the Yas Marina Circuit.
In a thrilling three-way battle at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit, McLaren F1 Racing drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri kept the competition alive as they kept themselves in the top three spots during the race. The competition was tight, and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen required Norris to be out of the podium spots to secure a win.
The odds were stacked against the five-time world champion, as Max Verstappen wrapped up the season with 421 points. He fell just two points shy of Lando Norris, who secured 423 points overall to clinch his maiden Formula 1 Drivers' Championship title.
The British motorsports racing driver is the 35th world drivers' champion in Formula 1 history.
McLaren F1 driver Oscar Piastri showed resilience as he maintained his position throughout the 58-lap race. The Australian motorsports racing driver had a mathematical chance to win the title, but he will be delighted with the podium finish.
Lando Norris Gets Emotional Following Historic F1 World Title Sweep
Emotions got the best of Lando Norris after he became the 35th World Drivers' Championship winner in Formula 1 history. During the cooldown lap, the British driver expressed his gratitude to the entire McLaren F1 Racing team as they made history together. He also thanked his parents for supporting his dream, which helped him become a world champion in Formula 1.
Norris even broke down as he acknowledged the fans' cheers and admiration following the historic title triumph. It was pure domination from the British motorsports racing driver throughout the series that helped him become a world champion despite having significant challenges from the defending champion, Max Verstappen.
