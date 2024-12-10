'Believe In Myself': Lando Norris VOWS To Go On The Hunt For First Championship In 2025

The 2025 Formula One season is one to look forward to after the intense 2024 season has just ended. Max Verstappen managed to secure yet another World Championship and now has 4 Drivers Championships to his name. He defeated McLaren driver Lando Norris to secure his fourth championship. McLaren are now looking to target 2025 as the season where they help get Lando Norris his first Drivers Championship.

Lando Norris Looking To Be On The Hunt For Next Season

Even before he’d parked his car after winning the last Formula 1 race of 2024, Lando Norris made a vow to be champion in 2025.

“Next year is going to be my year, too,” Norris, who was runner-up to Max Verstappen this year, told the McLaren team over the radio.

After four different teams won races in 2024, next year could see an even closer contest for the title. Lewis Hamilton will be aiming for an eighth career championship at his new team, Ferrari, and there’ll be ambitious young drivers joining the grid.

Major rule changes in F1 tend to shake up the established order, but can let one team gain a big advantage.

'I’m going to go into next season knowing that I can fight': Lando Norris

When the same rules are in place for a while, teams tend to be more evenly matched. The season-long competition for the title in 2021 between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton preceded a rule change for 2022.

Expect McLaren and Norris to be in the hunt next time.

“The one thing I’ve learned this year is probably to believe in myself a bit more,” Norris said Sunday. “I’ve certainly not come out on top as often as I would have liked in certain moments as a driver, especially in my fights against Max. As much as it hurts sometimes, I’m probably happy about it now that I’m going to go into next season knowing that I can fight.”