Published 07:27 IST, October 14th 2024

Larson dominates at The Roval to lead all 4 Hendrick cars into next round of NASCAR playoffs

Kyle Larson raced to his Cup Series-high sixth victory of the season Sunday to easily advance to the third round of NASCAR's playoffs, winning on The Roval — the hybrid road course/oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson | Image: AP
07:27 IST, October 14th 2024