Published 22:13 IST, December 7th 2024
Lewis Hamilton Qualifies At 18th After Bizarre Incident For His Last Race With Mercedes AMG In F1
Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 champion, will start his final race with Mercedes from 18th on the starting grid after a strange incident on Saturday destroyed his final qualifying lap.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during the practice ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi | Image: AP Photo
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to start his last race with Mercedes from 18th on the grid after a bizarre incident wrecked his final qualifying lap Saturday.
A plastic pole marking the inside of a corner was knocked loose by Kevin Magnussen's Haas and Hamilton drove over it, leaving the object jammed under his Mercedes.
Hamilton was already among the slowest in the first part of qualifying and he was eliminated shortly after.
“I messed that up big time, guys," Hamilton told the team over the radio.
Hamilton is moving to Ferrari for 2025 after 12 years with Mercedes, where he won six drivers' titles.
