Lewis Hamilton's Reunion with Former Trainer Angela Cullen Marks The Driver's New Chapter at Scuderia Ferrari F1

A new era is upon the motorsports fandom as Lewis Hamilton officially commences his journey with the Scuderia Ferrari HP F1 Team. The Sevem-time Formula 1 champion announced last year that he would be leaving the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team and be a part of Ferrari. As Hamilton marks a new era in his illustrious racing career, his inner circle is expected to undergo a major change as he is expected to reunite with a person who has had a key role during his championship-winning days in Mercedes AMG F1.

Lewis Hamilton Re-Unites With Angela Cullen For Debut Season In Ferrari

As Lewis Hamilton sets foot on his journey with Scuderia Ferrari HP, reports have mentioned that the British racing driver and seven-time F1 Champion will be reuniting with Angela Cullen. The New Zealand-based Physiotherapist has been a part of Hamilton's team since the 2016 season when the driver was with the Mercedes. Lewis delivered some of his best performances when Cullen was a part of his team, as he won four consecutive titles between 2017-2020. Angela was Lewis' physiotherapist and assistant before the duo parted ways in the 2023 season.

As per reports by F1, Angela Cullen is now a part of Lewis Hamilton's Project 44 company as a team physiotherapist, and both of them are expected to begin their association once again once the seven-time champion takes the wheel in Ferrari. She will be a member of the 40-year-old's performance team, which is managed by Marc Hynes, who worked with the former Mercedes driver from 2016 to 2021 before resuming his collaboration with Hamilton last year. Cullen is also expected to accompany Hamilton to the races. She previously worked with Marcus Armstrong in Indycar.

Hamilton Reaches Maranello For Day 1 At Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton has officially shifted pits, arriving at Ferrari's headquarters at Maranello to begin work with his new team. His day began with a brief visit to the Fiorano track, followed by a meeting with Piero Ferrari and a full-day total immersion program. Hamilton, 40, is expected to drive a Ferrari 2022 or 2023 over the next few days in Fiorano.