Lewis Hamilton Sparks Rumours of Rift By Unfollowing Ferrari And Teammate Charles Leclerc on Instagram

Despite boasting an impressive 39.5 million followers on Instagram, it is fair to say that seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton isn't what you would call an avid social media user.

Hamilton's Instagram feed is fairly sparse, boasting only the occasional picture post or collaboration reel with another account.

However, a recent Instagram action from Hamilton left many in shock - even if it isn't the first time that the British F1 driver who currently races for the Ferrari F1 team has done something like this.

Hamilton went on a social media detox, unfollowing everyone on his follow list - including Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, Ferrari themselves and his own dog Roscoe.

ALSO READ | Where Lewis Hamilton is Losing Out to Charles Leclerc - And Why The Struggles Mirror Those of His Final F1 Season at Mercedes

See The Proof Here

Hamilton is yet to speak about why he has taken the effort to purge his social media page, but it isn't the first time he has done something like this.

He went on a similar purge after the controversial ending to the Abu Dhabi GP 2021, a race finish that controversially denied him a record-breaking eighth world driver's championship.

However, the fact that he also unfollowed Leclerc and Ferrari led to some speculation that he was done with the team - especially after his radio outbursts at the Miami GP 2025.

Hamilton's Difficult Ferrari Start

Hamilton was heard having testy exchanges with his race engineer when the team were debating whether to swap him and Leclerc around.

"Take a tea break while you're at it, come on," came Hamilton's terse response when he finally got the order.

Hamilton has also struggled against Leclerc in the battle of teammates - the Monagesque driver holds a 5-1 advantage in terms of qualifying this season, although in sprints Hamilton has fared better and has a 0-2 advantage on Leclerc.