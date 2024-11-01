sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Diwali | Middle-East Conflict | India-China Ties | Donald Trump | US Elections | Bomb Scare |

Published 07:25 IST, November 1st 2024

Lewis Hamilton To Drive Ayrton Senna's Title-winning McLaren Car At Brazilian GP For A Special Run

Lewis Hamilton will be driving Senna's iconic 1990 McLaren MP4/5B and will do a special lap after qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, smiles during a press conference ahead of the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

07:12 IST, November 1st 2024