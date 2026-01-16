Former Formula 1 Driver Joins Ford For The World Endurance Championship 2027 Campaign

World Endurance Championship: Former Formula One racer has been confirmed to driver for Ford in the upcoming World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar 2027 season.

The American driver, Logan Sargeant, will be driving for Ford in the 2027 season of the World Endurance Championship. Sargeant is all set to be in action after almost 18 months away from Formula One.

The 25-year-old has competed in 36 Grand Prix for Williams between 2023 and 2024. He made his debut in the F1 during the Bahrain GP in the 2023 season. Meanwhile, the youngster was last raced in the Dutch Grand Prix in 2024.

The former Williams driver's best result in a Grand Prix was 10th place. His best grid position was 6th.

Sargeant will team up with Mike Rockenfeller and Sebastian Priaulx as part of the line-up in the 2027 World Endurance Championship. The 25-year-old was selected to drive for Ford after he gave the WEC’s Bahrain rookie test in November last year.

Dan Sayers Heaps Praise On Former F1 Driver

Ford Racing Hypercar Programme Manager, Dan Sayers, showered praise on Sargeant for his 'technical sophistication' and performance during 'high-downforce'.

“Logan brings a level of technical sophistication and high-downforce experience that is vital for a programme of this scale. Having an American back in a Ford at Le Mans feels right. It’s a nod to giants like Dan Gurney and AJ Foyt, who showed the world in 1967 what happens when American grit meets global ambition,” Sayers said as quoted by Formula One.