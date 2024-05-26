 Verstappen endures a rare bad day in F1 | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NEET Scam | Heatwave | Suraj Revanna Assault Case | Russia under attack | Lok Sabha Session |

Published 10:48 IST, May 26th 2024

Max Verstappen endures a rare bad day in F1 but it's worse for Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen endured a rare bad day in Formula 1 on Saturday, qualifying only sixth for the Monaco Grand Prix on a track notoriously hard to overtake on. The three-time world champion was no happier with how it felt going around Monaco's tight and winding 3.3-kilometer (two-mile) street circuit.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands exits his car after the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

10:48 IST, May 26th 2024

Advertisement