Max Verstappen endures a rare bad day in F1 but it's worse for Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez
Max Verstappen endured a rare bad day in Formula 1 on Saturday, qualifying only sixth for the Monaco Grand Prix on a track notoriously hard to overtake on. The three-time world champion was no happier with how it felt going around Monaco's tight and winding 3.3-kilometer (two-mile) street circuit.
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands exits his car after the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco | Image: AP
