Published 23:57 IST, August 22nd 2024

Max Verstappen says he's closer to the end of his F1 career than the start

Heading into his 200th career Formula 1 race, Max Verstappen is clear he doesn't want to stick around for No. 400. At the age of 26, Verstappen is the youngest F1 driver to reach the 200-race milestone, and he's doing it in front of his home crowd at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.