Published 18:01 IST, September 28th 2024

Michael Andretti hands over control of race team to business partner. Formula 1 plans in limbo

Michael Andretti has restructured Andretti Global to give co-owner Dan Towriss control of the organization while Andretti will stay on as a strategic advisor of the team he has led since 2002.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Michael Andretti
Michael Andretti | Image: AP
18:01 IST, September 28th 2024