Michael Schumacher's Double F1 Title-winning Ferrari to Be Auctioned at Monaco GP 2025 - Check Details Here

The Ferrari F2001, the iconic car that Michael Schumacher won the 2001 F1 driver's and constructor's championships in, will be put up for auction at the Monaco GP 2025.

Incidentally, that was the season in which Schumacher also won the Monaco Grand Prix, making the site of the auction of the car seem all the more special.

It is worth noting that the car being put up for auction is the much-vaunted Chassis 211 - one of two cars that Schumacher drove that season and the one in which he would eventually claim the fourth of his 7 world driver's championships.

“Victory on the streets of Monte-Carlo alone would make this a hugely significant Ferrari, but to do so in the same season that it crossed the line to capture both the Drivers' and [Teams]' World Championships – the first back-to-back championship double in Ferrari history – takes it to a completely different level,” said Augustin Sabatié-Garat, Director of Sales at RM Sotheby’s, the firm overlooking the auction.

This marks the first time in the history of the Monaco GP that a car will be auctioned in the middle of the race weekend.

Schumacher's Ferrari To Be Displayed

The car will also be put on display within F1’s Paddock Club, location that places it at the very heart of the action on the track.

What's more, the car will be available to be viewed by guests from March 23 (Friday).

"We are very excited to take chassis 211 back to the site of its historic win, and to be able to auction it during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend is an immense privilege," said Sabatié-Garat.

Contributions to Schumacher's Charity

Schumacher, it is worth noting, has not been seen in public ever since he suffered an accident while skiing with his family.