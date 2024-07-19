sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:57 IST, July 19th 2024

Microsoft Global Outage Strikes F1, Affects Mercedes AMG Operation At Hungarian Grand Prix

The Microsoft Global Outage related with its Crowdstrike anti viral update has also managed to affect F1 at Hungary GP as Mercedes Operations were troubled.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mercedes AMG struck by Microsoft Global Outage at F1 Hungary GP
Mercedes AMG struck by Microsoft Global Outage at F1 Hungary GP | Image: X/Screengrab/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:57 IST, July 19th 2024