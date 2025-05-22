Monaco GP 2025: Will Radical Pit Stop Rule Change Lead to More Exciting F1 Action Around the Streets of Monte Carlo?

The Monaco GP is steeped in F1 history but the race has come under criticism in recent years. | Image: AP

The Monaco GP race week in Formula 1 usually brings about two reactions from F1 fans - either excitement at getting to see what is sure to be an excellent qualifying session, or dread at having to watch a Sunday race resembling a procession.

Monaco is a unique race that is steeped in F1 history - it was the first-ever Grand Prix race held in 1929 and has featured in almost every race calendar since the start of the world championship in 1950.

Yet there is also an acceptance that the Monte Carlo street circuit, while offering plenty a picturesque view both to fans at the circuit and those watching at home, is very much a relic of its time.

There is no way that the race would be accepted if pitched in the present day in its current form, but the organisers are also doing their best to make a few changes to keep the race relevant to the modern audience.

This year, that comes in the form of a rule mandating that every team must do at least two pit stops in a race.

How 2024 Race Led to New Rule

As F1 cars have got wider and bulkier, Monaco's narrow streets have remained the same - and this has severely dented overtaking moves around the principality.

Former F1 world champion Nelson Piquet famously described the race as trying to ride a bicycle around your living room, and it is a stance many agree with.

But the 2024 race showed just how bad things can get, as a race where drivers are often at half-speed and only pit once was nullified by the time the first lap was done.

A huge crash involving Sergio Perez, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenburg in the opening lap led to the race being red flagged, which meant almost all teams changed tyres - as is allowed by the FIA guidelines.

However, this led to the farcical situation of all drivers looking to preserve their tyres till the end of the race since the rules also mandate that each driver must use 2 tyre compounds during a race - something that was technically achieved once the red flag was waved.

This led to a grand total of 3 overtakes through the race, and a boring spectacle for F1 fans.

Can Rule Change Lead to Better Racing?

The change in rules will likely not lead to more on-track overtakes, especially as cars are now generating more downforce than ever and the 'dirty air' problem has reared its head in the 2025 season in places like Japan.

However, it will lead to positional changes taking place on the basis of when teams try to pit and what tyre compounds they choose.

Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin expects the two pit stop rule to be more challenging for teams.

"It'll be quite predictable from that point of view (with every team stopping twice), but it will also be quite challenging because ideally at Monaco in the past you got out in front and stayed there. But having to make two pit stops, that's going to be even more challenging," he told the Mercedes F1 website.

One thing is for certain - Monaco needs changes if it is to remain feasible for the demands of modern F1.

Ideally, the F1 cars will be made smaller and more nimble in the near future and that will make them more suited to racing on the narrow street track.