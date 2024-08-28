sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 12:25 IST, August 28th 2024

NASCAR makes another bold schedule move by adding Mexico City to 2025 Cup Series calendar

The smoke from the fireworks following NASCAR's first ever race in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum had barely even cleared before Ben Kennedy was being asked what other big ideas he had for a stale and predictable Cup Series schedule.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
NASCAR at Daytona International Speedway
NASCAR at Daytona International Speedway | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 7 min read
Advertisement

12:25 IST, August 28th 2024