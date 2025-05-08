Red Bull Racing to Replace F1 Team Principal Christian Horner? Former Alpine Team Boss Linked to Job

It is fair to say that Red Bull Racing have not had the kind of Formula 1 season they would have hoped for so far in 2025.

Their car is at best the third or sometimes fourth fastest of the lot, and only some miraculous drives from four-time world champion Max Verstappen has spared them even further blushes.

Naturally, this has led to speculation that there will be some pressure on team principal Christian Horner.

And after the Miami GP 2025, there were news reports that suggested that former Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes could replace Horner.

But a new report has suggested something different entirely.

Horner's Status Update

A report in the F1 website PlanetF1 has suggested that there is no immediate threat to Horner's position as team principal.

Horner, it is worth noting, has led the team since they first entered F1 in 2005 and has only grown in terms of the amount of power he holds in the team.

And the recent downturn in results is not something that would immediately threaten Horner's position within the team.

Red Bull have an upgrade planned for the Emilia-Romagna GP 2025, and that will be key to turning their season around.

Red Bull Behind The Pace

Verstappen may have given Red Bull a win in Japan but that was partly down to the race becoming a procession due to overtaking being tough.

In Miami, Red Bull's best position was 4th, which was claimed by Verstappen - his teammate Yuki Tsunoda finished in 10th.

This has led to motorsport advisor Helmut Marko to say that their upgrade in Imola needs to be enough to actually close the gap.