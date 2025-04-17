Saudi Arabian GP 2025: Carlos Sainz Reveals Reason for 2025 F1 Struggles and Why A Quick Turnaround is Unlikely

Much was expected of former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the 2025 Formula 1 season but it is safe to say that he has not shown his best consistently yet.

Sainz has scored points in only one of the F1 races so far this year and has largely been out-performed by Williams teammate Alex Albon.

Ahead of the Saudi Arabian GP 2025, Sainz revealed why it is that he has not been able to get the most out of this car.

"We are still struggling a bit with an underlying balance issue that we are trying to get rid of with this car but we are investigating it and really trying to put all of our brain to see what we can do with setup and tools that we have at the track," Sainz said.

Will Problem Be Solved Soon?

To make matters worse, Sainz admitted that the team will have to do their best to improve it on track rather than with behind the scenes development.

"In development, I don't think we will get much of an opportunity to improve it given we're putting all of our eggs into next year's basket."

It is worth noting that 2026 will see the introduction of brand-new cars powered by a brand-new engine.

Why Albon Has Been Faster

Sainz also spoke about why it is that Albon has been able to extract more from the car so far this season.

"I think Alex also feels it. It's very obvious to both of us. I think it just... Alex is just used to it because he's been part of the DNA of the car for a long time."