Saudi Arabian GP 2025: Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc Expects Modified Car Floor to Deliver Better Results in Jeddah

Ferrari are expecting their modified floor to show better performance in the Saudi Arabian GP 2025, as driver Charles Leclerc admitted the team are expecting ‘something more’.

The team brought their upgrade to the Bahrain GP but such is the closeness of the 10 Formula 1 teams as of now that gains are mostly marginal.

However, Leclerc believes the upgraded design will do more in Jeddah as opposed to what it could do in Sakhir.

"Considering the characteristics of this track, we should make a small step forward compared to what we did in Bahrain. The numbers we hoped to see on the Sakhir circuit from this update are what we then saw. Here, we expect something more," Leclerc told Motorsport Italia.

F1's Closely-matched Fight

Leclerc admitted that it is a little tough to judge the pecking order right now but his belief is that Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton can be fighting for ‘best of the rest’ behind McLaren.

He admitted that the Woking-based team are at least three tenths quicker than the Scuderia, but that Ferrari are in the mix along with Mercedes and an inconsistent Red Bull.

"We are three tenths away from McLaren, our performance is similar to that of Mercedes while Red Bull has been a bit more inconsistent so far, and this makes it more difficult to have a clear picture of their potential," Leclerc explained.

But he did not commit to Ferrari being on the podium any time soon.

Ferrari's Podium Chances

Such is the competitive order right now that even being a consistent podium contender is good - but Leclerc has grander ambitions.

"I can’t say if we can get on the podium this weekend, but I am confident in our chances. But I am more hopeful. The podium is not a goal I particularly like to aspire to. I am aiming to win again."