Sebastian Vettel Backs Mick Schumacher for Cadillac F1 Drive in 2026 - 'Would Be Nice If He Gets A Second Chance'

The Formula 1 grid is set to expand in the 2026 season with the addition of the Cadillac F1 team, which means that two more drivers can be a part of the grid.

However, there is no confirmation yet on who those two drivers might be - as the team is yet to name even a single driver ahead of what will be its debut season.

A number of drivers have been linked to the seats, with rumours suggesting everyone from experienced drivers without a team as well as relatively unknown rookies.

However, four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has named who he would like to see in one of the two Cadillac F1 team seats.

Second Chance for Schumacher?

Vettel has named Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, as one of the two drivers he would like to see at the American team.

Vettel's logic was that Schumacher has been doing a very good job for Alpine in the World Endurance Championships and that he deserves another shot at F1.

"He is much more mature. And I think he is doing a very good job at Alpine in the World Endurance Championship. It would be nice if he gets a second chance at Cadillac," he told Sport.de.

Who Are Others Linked to The Seat?

Besides Schumacher, a number of other drivers have been linked to the American side. The one that has been heavily rumoured lately is Sergio Perez, with the Mexican out of a drive after being dropped by Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season.

Valtteri Bottas, the former Sauber and Mercedes driver currently serving as a reserve for Mercedes, has also been linked with the team.