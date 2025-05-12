sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Address To Nation | Operation Sindoor 2.0 | Pakistan Bats For Terrorists | IPL 2025 | Virat Kohli | India Unmasks Pakistan |
Advertisement

Updated May 12th 2025, 21:03 IST

Sebastian Vettel Backs Mick Schumacher for Cadillac F1 Drive in 2026 - 'Would Be Nice If He Gets A Second Chance'

With the Cadillac team set to enter Formula 1 from the 2026 season onwards, Sebastian Vettel has backed fellow German Mick Schumacher to drive for the team.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Sebastian Vettel Mick Schumacher
Sebastian Vettel (R) has backed Mick Schumacher for another F1 chance. | Image: X/@CadillacF1_

The Formula 1 grid is set to expand in the 2026 season with the addition of the Cadillac F1 team, which means that two more drivers can be a part of the grid. 

However, there is no confirmation yet on who those two drivers might be - as the team is yet to name even a single driver ahead of what will be its debut season. 

A number of drivers have been linked to the seats, with rumours suggesting everyone from experienced drivers without a team as well as relatively unknown rookies. 

However, four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has named who he would like to see in one of the two Cadillac F1 team seats. 

ALSO READ | ANALYSED: Where Lewis Hamilton is Losing Out to Charles Leclerc

Second Chance for Schumacher? 

Vettel has named Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, as one of the two drivers he would like to see at the American team. 

Vettel's logic was that Schumacher has been doing a very good job for Alpine in the World Endurance Championships and that he deserves another shot at F1. 

"He is much more mature. And I think he is doing a very good job at Alpine in the World Endurance Championship. It would be nice if he gets a second chance at Cadillac," he told Sport.de. 

Who Are Others Linked to The Seat? 

Besides Schumacher, a number of other drivers have been linked to the American side. The one that has been heavily rumoured lately is Sergio Perez, with the Mexican out of a drive after being dropped by Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season. 

Valtteri Bottas, the former Sauber and Mercedes driver currently serving as a reserve for Mercedes, has also been linked with the team. 

Colton Herta, the American driver who is currently racing in IndyCar, is also linked given there is a belief Cadillac would want an American driver. 

Published May 12th 2025, 21:03 IST