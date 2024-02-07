Advertisement

In a testament to the extraordinary influence of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari's share price experienced a remarkable 6% surge today, translating to an astonishing $4 billion increase in market capitalization. With Ferrari holding a market cap of $66 billion, Hamilton's rumored move has once again underscored the unparalleled impact of the F1 great on the business realm.

3 things you need to know

Lewis Hamilton has been associated with Mercedes for the past 10 years

On Thursday, news emerged suggesting Hamilton's plan to join Ferrari

It is being said that Hamilton may join Ferrari from the F1 2025 season onwards

Also Read: 'Rohit completely switched off, Under Virat's captaincy..': Michael Vaughan's blunt verdict on India

Advertisement

The genesis of this surge can be traced to a tweet by motorsport commentator Karun Chandhok, highlighting the substantial financial repercussions of Lewis Hamilton's potential move to Ferrari. The mere speculation of the Formula 1 legend's move has sent shockwaves through the financial landscape, demonstrating the symbiotic relationship between sporting icons and corporate entities.

The power of the Lewis Hamilton brand….



Ferrari’s share price has jumped 6% today - on a market cap of 66 billion, his news is worth $4 billion! — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) February 1, 2024

Hamilton's brand, characterized by his success on the track and his influential presence off it, has transcended the boundaries of motorsport. The British driver's rumored alignment with Ferrari appears to be a game-changer, triggering an immediate and significant response in the stock market.

It is being said that Hamilton could cut short his two-year-long contract with Mercedes to join Ferrari from the 2025 F1 season onwards. If that happens, it will be a big blow to Mercedes, where Lewis Hamilton has been a primary driver since 2013.