The power of Lewis Hamilton: News of F1 great's move sees Ferrari's market value rise by $4 billion
It is being said that Lewis Hamilton could cut short his two-year-long contract with Mercedes to join Ferrari from the 2025 F1 season onwards.
In a testament to the extraordinary influence of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari's share price experienced a remarkable 6% surge today, translating to an astonishing $4 billion increase in market capitalization. With Ferrari holding a market cap of $66 billion, Hamilton's rumored move has once again underscored the unparalleled impact of the F1 great on the business realm.
- Lewis Hamilton has been associated with Mercedes for the past 10 years
- On Thursday, news emerged suggesting Hamilton's plan to join Ferrari
- It is being said that Hamilton may join Ferrari from the F1 2025 season onwards
The genesis of this surge can be traced to a tweet by motorsport commentator Karun Chandhok, highlighting the substantial financial repercussions of Lewis Hamilton's potential move to Ferrari. The mere speculation of the Formula 1 legend's move has sent shockwaves through the financial landscape, demonstrating the symbiotic relationship between sporting icons and corporate entities.
Hamilton's brand, characterized by his success on the track and his influential presence off it, has transcended the boundaries of motorsport. The British driver's rumored alignment with Ferrari appears to be a game-changer, triggering an immediate and significant response in the stock market.
It is being said that Hamilton could cut short his two-year-long contract with Mercedes to join Ferrari from the 2025 F1 season onwards. If that happens, it will be a big blow to Mercedes, where Lewis Hamilton has been a primary driver since 2013.
