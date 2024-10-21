sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:30 IST, October 21st 2024

Time Running Out For Lando Norris To Catch Verstappen In F1 Title Chase As Series Heads To Mexico

Time is running out on Lando Norris' Formula 1 title chase of Max Verstappen. Norris and McLaren leave Texas for the Mexico City Grand Prix further adrift from Verstappen after a disappointing United States Grand Prix weekend.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lando Norris
McLaren driver Lando Norris and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen race Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas | Image: AP Photo
19:30 IST, October 21st 2024